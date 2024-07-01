Aaron McKenna confident of taking ‘life-changing’ $1m chance in Japan

Aaron McKenna wants to grab his “life-changing opportunity” in Japan with both hands.

The Smithboro fighter (18-0, 9KOs) faces the also-unbeaten Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5KOs) in a quarter-final of Matchroom’s Prizefighter tournament in Osaka on July 15.

A huge $1m prizepot awaits the winner – and McKenna believes he has the tools to take the life-changing pay cheque.

“Once this tournament comes around, I’ll prove to everyone in the world why I think I’m the best,” the confident 24-year-old said.

“I think I’m the favourite. “I think I’m the best fighter in the world, in this tournament as well.

“My experience alone, 18-0, great amateur career, been all around the world, spent a year in Robert Garcia’s gym, a year with Freddie Roach.

“I’ve been in there with every style possible and now it’s time to prove it.”

In March, the Prizefighter competition was postponed, handing McKenna his latest set back, but the Monaghan middleweight will take to the oriental stage in a fortnight with a pep in his step.

He said: “This is a life-changing opportunity for me. It would put me in a strong position to fight anyone in the world.

“It excited me from the start. The prize fund, it’s a massive opportunity and maybe would put you in line to fight for a world title.

“It has been hard for me to get fights. I’ve had a lot of late pull-outs.

“It has been pull out after pull out, but here you have eight fighters going to win. There is a reason I’m the favourite and that is because I’m the best.”

Japan’s knockout artist Kuzuto Takesako (16-1-1, 15 KOs) will be boxing in front of his home fans in his native Osaka when he collides with Britain’s Mark Dickinson (6-0, 2 KOs).

The Japanese Middleweight Title will be on the line too in an exciting rematch as Japan’s all-action. No.1 ranked Middleweight Riku Kunimoto (11-1, 5 KOs) defends his title against arch-rival Eiki Kani (8-4-3, 4 KOs). The pair squared off back in March, with Kunimoto victorious thanks to a sixth-round stoppage in Nagoya.

Britain’s reigning WBA Inter-Continental Middleweight champion Kieron Conway (20-3-1, 5 KOs) will kickstart his quest for glory when he faces a tough opponent in China’s Ainiwaer Yilixiati (19-1, 14 KOs) when the series kicks off.