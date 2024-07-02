‘Posh Boy’ Colm Murphy ‘buzzing’ after win in bloody Belfast battle

Colm Murphy wants a return to a Belfast card again – and has urged Frank Warren to come back.

Murphy picked up the Commonwealth super-featherweight silver strap after winning a war of attrition against Jack Turner on Friday night.

Murphy moved to 12-0 with his fourth inside-the-distance win, the bout waved off in the final round..

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Murphy beamed.

“It was entertaining and I’m hoping that Frank Warren has me back for another show if they’re back for another Belfast Brawl.

“That was such an experience. I was very nervous beforehand, but now I’m so grateful for the experience.”

There were just over two minutes of the scheduled ten rounds to go when the stoppage was called.

Referee Hugh Russell Jnr halted the fight on the advice of the ringside doctor with Turner, who is now 6-2, badly cut.

‘Posh Boy’ Murphy previously claimed the BUI Celtic and Irish titles.

The pressure told as he marked up Turner, although the Scot lasted until the tenth verse.

Murphy said: “I knew Jack was a tidy boxer who would look for sharp counters. I’d beat him to the jab all the time and punished him for that and also we knew that he’d get frustrated.

“We made him go around the ring and use up his energy. I blocked all of his right hands.

“Fair play, we thought he’d fold under the pressure, he got to the 10th round. He came over and delivered a great fight, but I was fitter, stronger and hungrier.”

The Mark Dunlop-managed Murphy wouldn’t say no to a return to some of the smaller venues.

He said: “I like the small hall shows and I never think that I’m too big for them.”