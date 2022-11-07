Undisputed – Katie Taylor voted Ireland’s most admired sports star for sixth-year running

Undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor is the undisputed #1 sports star in Ireland having retained her status as Ireland’s Most Admired Sports Personality.

The results of the ONESIDE poll and survey, which aims to provide insights for brands seeking endorsement deals, were published this week and Taylor once again found herself top of the podium.

The Bray fighter and inspiration extended her reign to six years after seeing off competition from past players and now pundits Roy Keane and Brian O’Driscoll.

The Irish sporting greats vote dropped 7% to 18% despite the fact she defeated Amanda Serrano in the biggest woman’s fight of all time at Madison Square Garden and in spite of talk of a Croke Park rematch, which would prove the biggest sporting event ever to take place in Ireland.

However, she still received more votes than any of her sporting peers.

London, UK: Katie Taylor during todays fighter workouts ahead of her fight this weekend. 26 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Joining Taylor on this year’s podium are Roy Keane (+2%) and Brian O’Driscoll (+1%), while golfer Shane Lowry (+4%) and horse-racing star Rachael Blackmore (+2%) made most ground in the chasing pack for the hearts and minds of the Irish public in 2022.

According to John Trainor, Founder and CEO of ONSIDE: “Katie Taylor has an avid fan base of over 680,000 Irish adults that see her as their number 1 Irish sports star. Within that base, she could potentially sell out Croke Park twice over with active supporters that will want to see live, the biggest event in women’s boxing history, if staged in Ireland”.