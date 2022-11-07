‘I used to get the head punched off me’ – Carl Frampton discusses Katie Taylor sparing

Carl Frampton says if he made it about skills when sparring Katie Taylor he would come out second best by some distance.

‘The Jackal’ used to spar one his fellow Irish two-weight world champion back in their amateur days.

The retired Belfast fighter has often praised Taylor and hasn’t been afraid to admit his best chance of winning any spar between the pair would be by making it a scrap and putting his physical advantages to work.

He’s also revealed that he could lose rounds if he stood off and tried to outbox the Olympic medal winner.

Speaking on BT Sports Chatterbox podcast last week, one of Ireland’s greatest-ever fighters reemphasized just how hard Taylor was to spar, pointing out her hand speed was too much for him to deal with.

” I used to do a lot of sparring with Katie Taylor when I was an amateur on the High-Performance team, she would have sparred a lot of the guys in and around featherweight, bantamweight, lightweight. She was so fast, her hand speed was unbelievable.

"She was so fast…If I tried to have a boxing match with her, I'd get the head punched off me!"



The time @RealCFrampton sparred with @KatieTaylor 👀#ChatterBox pic.twitter.com/ohN6KxxhTG — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) November 1, 2022

“The only time I’d have success with Katie was when I’d lay on her, use my strength and push her back. I was a bit stronger than her. If I stood off her and tried to have a boxing match with her I used to get the head punched off me.

“Katie was brilliant and a lovely person, so dedicated to the sport. Obviously, there are women that have come before her but in terms of boxing as an Olympic sport, Katie Taylor should take most of the credit for getting female boxing into the Olympics, She is a hero to so many people.”