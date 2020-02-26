Top Team GB talent teams up with Pete Taylor

Top British amateur Jordan Reynolds becomes the latest name to join Pete Taylor’s growing stable.

The decorated amateur has turned over just months shy of the Olympics and signed pro terms with MTK.

‘The Wanderer’ earned Team GB selection and was Senior ABA champion, GB Best of Britain champion; winning multiple national titles and seven London crowns – earning a reputation as one of the most promising fighters in the country in the process.

However, he has turned over and will train out of Dublin and will work alongside the numerous pros down at the Colosseum in Ballyfermot.

Reynolds becomes a stable mate of the likes of Luke Keeler, Gary Cully, Steve Collins Jr, David Oliver Joyce, Tyrone McKenna, Tyrone McCullagh and more.

He ends his amateur days with a record of 90 wins from 102 fights and begins preparations for his professional debut under trainer Peter Taylor, Reynolds is eager to get started.

Reynolds said: “I’m ready to go. I’ve done my apprenticeship as an amateur and I’m ready for a new chapter in my career. I want to make my debut as soon as possible.

“I think I’ve always been suited to the pro game. Growing up in the amateurs, everyone always told me I should turn pro but I stuck it out on the Olympic team to learn and travel the world.

“Now I’ve got the tools, I’m ready to take the pro game on. I’ve branded myself a bit differently – I was born in the wrong era. I love a bit of a sing-song and a bit of Elvis Presley!

“I do the jiving and the lindy-hop, a bit of 1920s Charleston. Give me a few fights and make me look good and then I’m there on Strictly Come Dancing!”

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan added: “This is a truly elite signing. Amateur pedigrees don’t come much more impressive than Jordan’s but the most exciting thing is that his style is more suited to the professional game.

“We’re thrilled to bring him on board and everyone is looking forward to his debut. He’s the complete package because he’s a great fighter in the ring and a huge character out of it. This journey is going to be a lot of fun.”