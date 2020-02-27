‘It’s a mess’ – Domestic keen Dominic Donegan bemoans Irish light middleweight situation

The lay of the domestic light middleweight land can only be described as a ‘mess’ according to Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0].

The Cavan fighter made the bold move of trying to force some high profile 154lbs domestic title dust ups by calling out Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] and neighbour Owen Duffy [4(2)-2(1)].

The move looked to pay dividends as Limerick’s McCormack was willing to answer the call.

Talks got underway and rumour suggested the pair were progressing toward a BUI Celtic title fight and an interesting Ring Kings II hosted clash.

However, the fact the BUI mandated Donnegan and promotional stable mate Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0]to fight for the strap seems to have put a spanner in the works.

It looks a positive move by the governing body, but ‘Da Bomb’ and Bray’s Treacy are being kept apart by their shared promoter, Boxing Ireland believe that fight is worthy of an Irish title and want to keep for down the line.

Limerick’s McCormack is now set for a four rounder in Waterford and a state of limbo has arisen.

“To be honest I don’t no what’s happening since Celtic Clash 10. It’s been a mess,” Donegan explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“I wanted a domestic fight next and hopefully it still can happen my management team is working hard on it and also my coach Jonathan.

“I made the call outs because the fights made sense. It’s nothing to do with a easy fight or trying to dodge anyone there all hard fights and we all want them that’s why I signed up I want to be champion of my country,” he adds before explaining the McCormack stumbling block further.

“The fight with me and Graham is not happening because the BUI put me and Eddie down to fight for the strap. No one put that fight to them or asked for it. The situation is putting pressure on Boxing Ireland. I think a fight between myself and Graham made more sense and maybe the fight between Eddie and Graham makes sense but at the minute it looks like nothing is happening.”

There seems an easy solution, let Treacy and Donegan trade leather for the title, bring it into play and create a mandatory challenger for Irish champion Craig O’Brien.

However, it doesn’t make sense from a promotional viewpoint. Not only do Boxing Ireland not want to put two emerging talents in together – and in fairness they have been honest with regard to their stance from the off – but the clash wouldn’t make too much sense for Belfast, the new permanent home for the Celtic Clash series.

“Boxing Ireland does not want me and Eddie fighting for that because they know it’s a bigger fight down the line,” explains Donegan.

“Look I’d be more than happy to fight Eddie for the strap but as I said it’s in my management’s control, what they say goes, they never lead me wrong yet and I just have to trust them.”

Another option would be for McCormack and Donegan to fight without a title on the line.

There may be an element of such a fight being wasted over just six rounds, but after some back and forts a real appetite has developed for the match up. It would do numbers in Waterford and add real value to what present looks likely to be the only card outside of Belfast this year.

Donegan remains keen, but wonders if ‘G Train’ would require a title to be on the line.

“I would definitely fight Graham without the strap. I don’t know if he would, but I am sure he will. The cost of the show, plus paying for opponent is expensive so it would make perfect financial sense if we fought a 6 rounder . I just want to fight and I hope Graham takes the fight because it works out cheaper for him and me.”

If all domestic avenues are blocked the Solider claims he will revert to the plan that has served him well to this point.

The Jonathan Lewins trained fighter will look to keep busy and look at fights abroad.

“If I can get a domestic fight am going to still keep busy and get on big cards. Hopefully I get another trip to Spain and hopefully this time I get my girlfriend out with me because that was some experience.

“But overall I promise I will be kept busy,” he continues before being drawn back to the ‘mess’ and trying to tidy it.

“Hopefully the Graham fight goes ahead and if I don’t fight him maybe Eddie and him can fight for that title. I want to be champion of my country but it’s all a game and it all depends how it’s layed out. I want to get at least another 5 fights by Christmas and you never no what doors that will open.