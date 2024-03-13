Tommy Hyde ready to stand and deliver first career title

Tommy Hyde says he is going to stand with Craig McCarthy and deliver a first title pro title for his following to celebrate on St Patrick’s Day eve.

Cork super middle begins his second year as a pro in a mouthwatering domestic title fight with a fellow Munster man in McCarthy at the Fox Theater, Redwood City, San Francisco.

It’s in keeping with the NoWhere2Hyde punchers fast start but he warns he won’t be doing much moving when he squares off against Built2Last for the BUI Celtic title.

“I have been working extremely hard in LA, so I’m not coming into this fight move around for 8 rounds. I’ll be ready to meet him in the centre of the ring and let the shots go,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before suggesting he expects stubborn resistance.

“Craig McCarthy is always in great shape and he’s the champion so I’m expecting him to give his all.”

If he does manage to dethrone the Deise southpaw, ‘The Governor’ will be in a very strong position in one of the more exciting Irish divisions.

The 24-year-old would be mandatory for the Irish strap in a weight class that includes Olympian Emmet Brennan, two-weight Celtic champion Jamie Morrissey, Irish title challenger Kevin Cronin and fellow Cork man Cathal Crowley among others.

Not one to drop names, Hyde is never going to call anyone out but he has made it clear he will be on the title hunt in 2024, although for now, he is well aware that experienced Deise operator, McCarthy is not one to be overlooked, particularly considering how quickly the 36-year-old accepted the fight.

“We’re planning another busy year with plenty of titles but all eyes are on Friday and Craig McCarthy for now,” he continues before revealing how it was made.

“It was as simple as my Dad [Gary Hyde] asking would I fancy fighting Craig McCarthy and the fight was made straight away. We dealt with Neil Power last year when I fought in Waterford and he has always been easy to deal with.”

As well as be busy, Hyde has been nomadic since turning over. The Rebel County puncher has traded leather in different parts of America not to mention bringing boxing back to Cork. He enters a new territory on Friday and hopes to impress the Irish of San Fran.

“It’s great to be fighting on St Patrick’s weekend in a place full of Irish like San Francisco, hopefully we give them reason to get the tri colours out.”