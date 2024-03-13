Savage sparring has Rhys Moran confident ahead of comeback

Some savage sparring with the likes of Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic and Johnny Walker has Rhys Moran ready to run to the ring and ravage an opponent.

Moran fights for the first time in over three years when he appears on the McEleney Promotions Breaking Ground card in Galway this Saturday.

The Waterford native goes into the fight on the back of tough rounds with the Boxxer name and the UFC star in the Celtic Warrior Gym – and claims the no-hold spars have him ready to go to war.

‘The Kalifornia Kid’ looks to get back to winning ways against Harry Matthews, a well-travelled English operator with a number of upset wins on his record.

Not that, that worries the Deise light heavy, who believes the aforementioned big men have him ready for anything ‘The Pocklington Rocket’ can fire his way.

“The big guys like Johnny Walker and Alen Babic carry serious power I’m sparring them and I’m learning off them,” he tells Irish-boxing.com .

“It’s fantastic to have that on your doorstep, that type of experience. Alen is a good guy always willing to help. He’s a crazy guy he wants to kill you in the ring, he’s all business inside those ropes and let’s say you’ll be found out very quickly if you are lacking against the Savage.

“I love it I love the experience of that kind of sparring. I love a fight, I love standing toe to toe with some of the best KO fighters in the game. It makes training even more fun.

“I just fucking love it! Maybe I’m crazy too,” he adds with a smile.

The entire Celtic Warrior Gym is in action this weekend between the Galway show on Saturday and the Mayo show on Sunday.

“The gym is busy with everyone fighting we are all driving eachother on,” comments an excitable Moran. “Paschal is pushing us to the limits It’s busy season ahead let’s go!”