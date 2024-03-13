‘Test My Heart Please’ – Excited Feargal McCrory wants Ireland vs Mexico WAR

Feargal McCrory turned down a fight for the first time in his life but for good reason.

The New York-trained Tyrone favourite returns to the Theather at Madison Square Garden where he will provide chief support to Callum Walsh on a massive St Patrick’s week bill.

Adding further gloss to an occasion, that will be broadcast by UFC Fight Pass, ‘Fearless’ will fight over 10 rounds for the career-enhancing WBA continental Americas super featherweight title.

The former Irish champion will go to work on a night that kicks off a busy weekend for Irish boxers against Mexican Carlos Carlson.

The Tuajana native hasn’t been overly active of late and in more recent times has lost when he left his home country but is experienced, is always game and has won North American Boxing Federation and WBC Latino titles across a storied career as well as challenged for a world title.

The 33-year-old represents a step-up for the ticket-selling Coal Island native and that’s exactly what he wanted.

Indeed, the Colin “Pops” Morgan coached super feather didn’t just request such a test, he demanded it.

” For the first time in my life, I turned an opponent down. [I turned down an opponent] for this fight because his record was horrendous,” he tells Boxing Tickets NI.

“The first opponent sent was a Dominican Republic guy 17-1, I said ‘yeah no problem’, and that fell through, maybe he wanted too much money or something? They sent me this other lad, he had five wins, but none of them came against a fighter with a winning record, two losses and two draws.

“One of those defeats came against someone with a losing record. Now don’t get me wrong, I’ll take my hat off to anyone that gets in to fight. I’m not knocking him but at this stage in my career, I wanted something more so I said ‘no’.

“It’s actually the first fight of my life I ever turned down.”

Carlson is an opponent who helps drum up outside excitement about the Hollywood Fight Nights fight and the prospect of sharing the ring against the Mexican certainly has McCrory thrilled.

In fact, the thoughts of an Irish-Mexican St Patrick’s week showdown along with the sense of a challenge and the potential for war has the former John Breen trained fighter wishing it was Friday already.

“Mexicans are a proud race of people and I’ve so much respect for them. My favourite fighters are Mexican. I know he’s coming to try upset the apple card, he’s coming to stand there fight and deliver. I can’t wait, I’m buzzing, I’m ready to go! I’m so excited.

“I’m excited for the platform and the opportunity, grateful for the opportunity too, but I’m excited for the fight. I can’t wait to get in there and feel him hitting me. I can’t wait to hit him back. I want to go into the trenches, let’s go to places that I’ve never been. Test my heart please please test my heart, do what you want doubt me, judge me after this fight.”