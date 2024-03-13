DAZN link up with Conlan Boxing for Kurt Walker card

DAZN have officially confirmed they will broadcast The Breakout card on March 30.

It massive news for Irish boxing and means massive exposure for topper Kurt Walker and all the undercard participants.

It’s also another shot in the arm for the sport in Ireland, as it suggests the streaming platform has forged a working relationship with Conlan Boxing.

Indeed, Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan Boxing are confident of a long-term link-up with the Matchroom aligned streaming platform and are hopeful they can become DAZN’s Irish partners.

It would be a massive boost for the Jamie and Michael Conlan-run promotional outfit and their entire stable.

The March 30 card looks to be an exciting one. Rio Olympian, Walker steps into the spotlight and up the ladder as he fights James Beech Jr. Super bantamweights Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr battle it out for the BUI Celtic title and there is a grudge match between Owen O’Neill and Dominic Donegan. Steven Ward also returns, while James Freeman is back from injury and Glenn Byrne continues his fast start.

Conlan Boxing’s JP O’Meara and John Boyd also see action at the Ulster Hall.