Tommy Hyde says he will show the Irish in San Francisco what he is about by winning an all-Irish clash during the city’s Irish celebrations.

The Cork super middle takes on Craig McCarthy in an eight-round Celtic Nations title fight on St Patrick’s Day eve, March 16.

It’s a chance for ‘The Governor’ to show means business when it comes to ruling domestically but also an opportunity to spread the Hyde gospel to a new territory.

Having fought in Massachusetts, South Dakota, New York and his hometown of Cork in a busy and eventful debut year the Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner is now ready to show fight fans in California and more specifically San Francisco his talent.

Speaking when the fight was announced he said: “I’m delighted to be fighting in San Francisco, especially on St Patrick’s Weekend. There’s a lot of Irish living there so it’s great to be giving them an all-Irish fight on such a big weekend. I fought in San Francisco as an amateur and I plan on fighting there a lot more times as a professional so this is a great opportunity for me to show the Irish what I’m about.”

Hyde’s manager and father, NoWhere2Hyde boss, Gary Hyde expects San Fran to come out in support and reveals another busy and well-travelled year is on the cards.

“I’m really excited that Tommy will finally fight in San Francisco and on the best weekend of the year St Paddy’s day. The Irish will come out in great numbers to support this all-Irish clash. We are planning to have five or six fights this year and keep improving Tommy’s ranking. These fights will be split between USA and Ireland. Tommy has proven to be a huge draw wherever he fights.”