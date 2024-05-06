Tokyo TJ does it again – KO win for Doheny

The ‘Rockstar’ of the Orient TJ Doheny continues his amazing career encore in Japan.

The former world champion broke a second consecutive Philippine duck egg to make it four wins in Tokyo and further prolong one of the best and certainly the more unique Irish fight careers.

The Portlaoise native broke down and took out the previously undefeated Bryl Bayogos as he registered a 20th career stoppage win on the undercard of Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery’s huge fight.

The 37-year-old, who is hugely respected in Japan courtesy of his victories in the Land of the Rising Sun, had too much by was of skill and power for his opponent.

‘The Power’ dominated from the start and eventually overwhelmed his foe forcing the referee to stop proceedings in the fourth.

A battered Bayogos was down twice in the third after shipping southpaw backhands to the body but rose to his feet in front of a near full Toyko Dome crowd.

His bravery only afforded him one more session as by the end of the fourth his corner indicated to the referee he had enough and the fight was stopped.

Part of the reason Doheny was on the card was as a potential Nery replacement. If the Mexican didn’t make weight for the main event, the Australian based Irish fighter would have stepped in and fought for the undisputed championship at super bantamweight.

Another Japanese win keeps in the Inoue sweepstakes and certainly keeps alive his chances of fighting for a world title again.

The former IBF title holder is the WBO No. 3, No. 8 with the IBF and 12 with the WBC.