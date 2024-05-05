HOW TO WATCH – TJ Doheny fight on the Inoue-Nery card

It’s ‘Kon’nichiwa Japan’ once more for TJ Doheny.

The Japanese slayer returns to the country of his most famous and most recent wins on May 6.

‘The Power’ will fight undefeated Philippine native Bryl Bayogos over 8 rounds on the massive Inoue – Nery card at the Tokyo Dome.

It’s another fight of note for the Australian-based southpaw but as the more experienced fighter with the better resume it’s one he’ll be confident of winning.

It’s also another chance for Doheny to cement his status as a ‘Rockstar’ of the Orient.

The former world champion is 3-0 in Japan have defeated Japhethlee Llamido, Kazuki Nakajima and of course Ryosuke Iwasa in a World title fight in the Land of the Rising Sun.

It’s an early start for those looking to watch the fight live.

The broadcast looks set to begin from 9am Irish time with Sky Sports showing the undercard and the main event.

Sky Sports Action will broadcast the card. The main event is expected to glove off at 12:15pm and Doheny could very well open the show at 9am.