‘What boxing needs’- Eddie Hearn full of praise for Lewis Crocker

Eddie Hearn is as much of a fan of Lewis Crocker’s attitude as he is his approach.

The Matchroom promoter fell for the big punching line of action, the Belfast welter takes to the ring when he had him on his shows last year.

Hearn declared his love for the Conlan Boxing boxer’s fight style, comparing it to that of legendary middleweight Gennady Golovkin.

Now upon working closer with the Billy Nelson-trained operator, he has fallen for his attitude as well.

Hearn was impressed with how Crocker, who topped an Ulster Hall show in January, took a Conah Walker fight in Birmingham without hesitation.

The 27-year-old, who Matchroom want to put in with Paddy Donovan later this year, had no qualms about going into Walker’s backyard to fight – and the DAZN aligned promoter loves the bravery.

Speaking in Birmingham Hearn said: “Lewis Crocker has plans to go on to fight for a Welterweight World championship, he’s one of the biggest punchers in the division. Everyone knows how good Conah Walker is and then you phone up Lewis Crocker and his team and say, “do you want to come and fight an in from guy at 147lbs in his back yard?”

“And the answer is, “yes” straight away. It’s what we need in boxing. It’s a brilliant fight.”

As well as expressing his excitement about Crocker and his willingness to fight, Hearn also shared his excitement toward the fight.

The Essex fight maker predicts an ‘absolute war’ when Crocker and Walker meet on the undercard of Tyler Denny and Felix Cash’s European title fight.

“For me, one of the best fights that can be made in this country and for Irish boxing, Conah Walker against Lewis Crocker. This fight is an absolute war, well done to both men for taking it. There’s something about Conah Walker – he beat Cyrus Pattinson, then went to Belfast to win as well, he’s a tough, tough, tough son of a gun.”