Declan Geraghty Takes on Welsh Champ

Declan Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)] is back in a fight of note next month.

The Dublin southpaw has been confirmed on MTK’s Newcastle November 13 card where he will trade leather with Welsh champion Kieran Gething [10(2)-2-2]

Geraghty won an unrecognized world title last time out and will more than welcome a return to a good level fight with potential to attract real fan interest.

Pontypool native Gething is a Welsh champion and more accustomed to the weight but still won’t be a fighter the moving up Dub will fear. The 27-year-old hasn’t fought the same caliber of a fighter as the two-weight National Elite champ, his best win coming against Craig Woodruff, and doesn’t seem to carry one-punch knockout power.

Geraghty has been linked to former sparring partner Jake Hanney of late and win at Rainton Meadows live on ESPN+ and IFL could move him nicely toward a mouthwatering Irish title fight.

