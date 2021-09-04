No Beef – sorta? – Dominic Donegan talks Eddie Treacy fight

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-1(0)] says there is no beef to add any spicy sauce to – but is content for others to stir the pot regardless.

The light middleweight was mandated to fight Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] going into 2020 and the pair have been linked since.

The Boxing Ireland duo have sparred, are promotional stablemates and up until recently were deemed relatively close.

However, with talk they could meet in the ring anytime soon, rumour is that the is tension between the former sparring partners has grown.

Ahead of his fight first since his March defeat in Luxembourg, ‘The Bomb’ assured Irish-boxing.com there was no falling out.

Donegan says people are trying to create tension but doesn’t necessarily believe that’s a bad thing, arguing it makes any potential match-up bigger.

“I wouldn’t say we have fallen out,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “It’s more people are good at stirring the pot – but look that makes it a more interesting fight and generates more excitement around it.”

“I know what Eddie has and Eddie knows what I have and when it happens it will be a hell of a fight. By the sounds of it will be one hell of a build up too, especially with people throwing wee bits into the pot and stirring it up.”

“I wouldn’t say we have fallen out, I’d say after the fight we will shake hands and have a pint. For now, this is boxing, this is what people pay their money for to be entertained.”

Donegan and Treacy along with Kevin Cronin

Donegan takes on Spaniard Damian Esquisabel on the Bomb Proof card in the Europa Hotel this Saturday night while Treacy returns after two years out on Celtic Clash 12 come October 2nd – another Belfast date and card Donegan may also appear on.

That would pave the way to a Celtic Clash 13 All-Irish fight of real note in Dublin, not that Donegan is giving anything away.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in December, I really don’t. If the fight is with Eddie in December I’m more than happy and willing to fight Eddie. If they make that in December well and good I’d be more than happy.”