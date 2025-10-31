Thomas O’Toole Targets Emphatic Win to Mark Milestone in Boston

Thomas O’Toole believes he needs to reach the 15-0 milestone in an empathic fashion this weekend.

The Galway native ships back out to Boston, where he trades leather with Ismael Ocles, hoping to reach the 15-win landmark at the Oceanside Revere.

‘The Kid’ says crossing such a threshold should put him firmly on the path to bigger stages and bigger fights.

The plan is to seek out the biggest oppurtuinity possibly, post Saturday, but to ensure that remains possible he suggests he needs to do more than just win.

The Celtic Eagles graduate expects the Ecuadorian Champion to carry some threat but wants to beat him in such a fashion it lays down a marker as he moves to the next stage of his career.

“15-0 is definitely a milestone,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.”I’m a pro 4 years now so it’s great to get to this stage. I’m in a good position the next step is fighting on the big stage which is the plan we have set forward. The plan is to get the biggest fights possible after this. That’s my goal,” he adds before discussing the weekend’s fight specifically.

“He is a good opponent, tough, sturdy journeyman. The idea with this fight was to keep me busy, but I can’t take my eyes off it because this guy is dangerous and comes to win. But if I’m going to challenge the best in the division I need to win emphatically.”