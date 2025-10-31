Hijjah McMahon Promises Scarly Good Halloween Performance

The only thing scary about Hijjah McMahon’s Halloween weekend fight will be how good his performance will be, claims the Belfast man.

The JB Promotion’s prospect climbs through the ropes for the fourth time as a pro on MHD Promotions ‘Thriller’ card at the Mossley Mill in Newtownabbey on Sunday- and is predicting he’ll be scarily good.

Indeed, he feels he has to put on a show to lay down a marker. The 24-year-old progresses to six rounds for the first time and thus can become BUI Celtic title ready with a win, but he doesn’t believe qualifying via rounds done is good enough.

McMahon wants to put on the kind of display that proves he is title-ready, not just title-eligible.

” I plan on giving a scary good performance. I need to put on another dominant performance on Sunday,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to make a statement and finish the year strong, then next year we can look at potential title fights,” he adds before stressing he welcomes the increased rounds for reasons beyond the title significance.

“I’m looking forward to fighting 6 rounds and potentially having more time to showcase my skills and do my thing.”

In terms of fitness, the Dee Walsh-trained puncher has no concerns about the added six minutes.

“I always train extremely hard and could have fought another two rounds in my previous fights, so [camp hasn’t been] too different to be honest. It was just fine-tuning when to pick it up and stuff like that.”

McMahon faces Owen Durnan on Sunday night, an opponent in keeping with the type of tests he has been handed early in his career.

As well as the always tough and often ambitious Octavian Gratii the Belfast man has been in with the ultra-experienced Mr Durable Jordan Grannum before he’s fought four fights.

Brit Durnan is a similar proposition, someone he’d be fancied to beat, but not someone who will lie down.

“I think Jay [Byrne] has picked very durable and tough guys for me to fight because he wants me to get the rounds in and keep building my experience as a pro, and I’m happy with that.”

Although he’s happy to bank rounds, McMahon has made no secret of how much he enjoys a knockout and the man who showed his punching prowess on the semi-pro circuit will happily become the first man to stop durable Duran if the chance arises.

“I’m prepared to fight hard for six, so I’ll be ready. I’m not even focused on an early night. If a stoppage comes brilliant, but it never happens when you try to force it.”