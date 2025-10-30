Young Ireland Team Named To Box India

Ireland will take on India in two internationals next month, on November 1 and November 8.

This series will include composite Elite and U23 Team Ireland squads, and are a part of the Team Ireland European U23 Championship preparations, which include a 10-week block of training at the High Performance Unit on the Sport Ireland Campus, in addition to the 3-day international Round Robin.

Team Ireland will take on India at St. Catherine’s Boxing Club, Dublin, in the first leg of the series.

Team Ireland V India

Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath Vs Ankit

Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin Vs Sagar Jakhar

Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin Vs Sumit

Tadgh O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Vs Sarathi Saini

Sean Trant Mackay, Monkstown BC, Dublin Vs Gaurav

Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin Vs Daksh

Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly Vs Suman kumari

Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo Vs Yashika

Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath Vs Nisha

Natalia Fasczieska, Castlebar BC, Mayo Vs Yatri Shrishkamal Patel

Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin Vs Prachi

Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC Vs Parthavi Grevel

Gabrielle Mongan, Jobstown BC, Dublin Vs Akasha Phalaswal

Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway Vs Ritika

Details on the second leg of this series will be shared shortly,

European U23 Championships

The tournament is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from November 21st to 30th.

The draw, which sets out the path to the podium for each boxer in a given weight category, will take place on the afternoon of November 22nd. Two rings will be in operation at Bok Sports Hall until the semi-final stage.

Preliminary rounds, including quarter finals, will be boxed from November 23rd to 26th. Thursday November 27th is a rest day, semi finals will be boxed on November 28th- and all finals will take place on November 29th.

It is expected that the championships will be live-streamed.