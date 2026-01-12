‘This Is Home” – Pierce O’Leary’s Return to Dublin Is About Community

The homecoming is about the people at home for Pierce O’Leary.

More than just a fight, his first clash in Dublin is about connecting with the people who shaped him and giving back to the city that helped make him.

That’s why the European champion has chosen to base the bulk of his training camp back where it all began, opening his doors to the community ahead of his March 14 3Arena main event.

“I’m coming back to train where I started,” O’Leary said. “The place that made me.”

“We’re doing public workouts, meet-ups, 5Ks on weekends,” he explained. “Letting people see the process.”

It’s a conscious decision — and a deeply personal one.

“At the end of the day, they’re not just buying tickets,” he said. “It’s the support, the loyalty, the friendships, the love for the people around the inner city.”

The Queensberry puncher has trained in England for the majority of his pro career, but a connection with Sherrif Street and its surrounds has always been important.

“I’ve always felt that support,” he said. “Even when things didn’t go my way.”

Now, as he prepares to headline Ireland’s biggest arena, O’Leary believes bringing people inside the camp strengthens that bond.

“If they can be involved in me becoming a world champion, why not?” he said.

“Fighting at home in the 3Arena — that’s bigger than any world title,” he said. “That’s the truth. This is what I visualised as a kid,” he said. “Now it’s real.”

There may be an element of risk in changing the training regime ahead of his IBO light welterweight clash with Mark Chamberlain. However, the Dublin puncher doesn’t think so.

“I’ve got the right team, the right coach,” he said. “I feel untouchable at the moment.”