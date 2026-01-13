Viewing Details for National Elite Championships

IABA STATEMENT:

The IABA has partnered with TG4 to deliver live-stream coverage of amateur boxing’s blue riband event, the National Elite Championships, bringing Ireland’s premier domestic tournament to audiences nationwide and beyond.

TG4, in collaboration with Nemeton Productions, brings a proven track record in broadcasting amateur boxing, having most recently streamed the 2021, 2023 and 2024 Elite Championships, and simulcast the 2019 Elite Championship finals. Their continued involvement reflects both the growing profile of Irish boxing and TG4’s long-standing commitment to showcasing elite Irish sport. TG4 and Nemeton Productions will stream Semi Finals on Friday, January 16th, and Finals on Saturday January 17th beginning at 6.30pm and 6pm, respectively on TG4’s YouTube channel.

This year’s finals promise a spectacular showcase of Ireland’s finest boxing talent. Confirmed pairings already emerging from the opening semi-final sessions include a series of blockbuster contests: A highly anticipated lightweight showdown between double Olympic champion Kellie Harrington (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght) and reigning Elite champion Kellie McLoughlin (St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin). In the women’s 75kg final, Wexford’s Shauna Kearney (Bunclody BC) will face World champion Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon). At men’s 50kg, multiple European U23 medallist and reigning Ulster Elite champion Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast) meets multiple-time Elite champion Sean Mari (Monkstown BC, Dublin). 2025 World bronze medallist Patsy Joyce (Olympic Mullingar) will go toe-to-toe with Clepson dos Santos (Holy Trinity BC, Belfast) at 55kg. The most decorated boxer in Elite Championship history, Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG, Belfast), bids for a record-breaking 14th Elite crown when she faces Sarah Cunningham (O’Rourke’s BC, Dublin). World bronze medallist Gráinne Walsh (St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght) takes on Linda Desmond (Rylane BC, Cork). World silver medallist Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea BC) contests against Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa BC, Louth).

Further confirmed finals include A 48kg Dublin derby between Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown BC) and Ide Cashel (Ballymun BC). Another all-Dublin clash at men’s 75kg between Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands BC) and Tadhg O’Donnell (Jobstown BC). Waterford versus Dublin at 80kg as Keelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal, Waterford) meets Josh Olaniyan (Jobstown BC, Dublin). At men’s super heavyweight, Martin C. McDonagh (Galway BC) faces William McCartan (Gilford BC).

There are two Elite champions-by-walkover: Emma Keating of Paulstown BC, Kilkenny at 80kg and Cliona D’Arcy of Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway at 80+kg

Semi Finals

There are scintillating match-ups in prospect at Friday’s semi-finals from 6.30pm, including that of 2024 European champion Shannon Sweeney of St. Anne’s BC, Mayo and Paris Olympian, Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow) at 51kg. At the same weight, Niamh Early of Unit 3 Naas has secured a semi final against reigning Ulster Elite champion, Caitlyn Fryers of Immaculata BC, Belfast. In the sole Women’s 54kg quarter final, Antrim BC’s Ulster Elite champ Nicole Clyde has won through to a semi-final against Paris Olympian Jennifer Lehane of DCU BC.

Waterford’s Adam Kiely takes on Strandja 2025 bronze medalist, Adam Hession (Monivea BC, Galway. Two Castles OBA’s Jude Gallagher, a Paris Olympian, set up a semi final meeting with Meath’s Gavin Ryan.

At Men’s 65kg, Roy Colgan (Avona BC, Dublin) has set up a semi-finals meeting with Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim. In the second, Luke Hall of Rochfordbridge BC and Jason Nevin of Olympic BC Mullingar will contest an all-Westmeath semi. Cian Cramer (Cabra BC, Dublin) will contest Dublin derby against DCU BC’s Terry McEntee at 70kg. While Ryan Jenkins (Jobstown BC, Dublin) will take on Jon McConnell of Holy Trinity Belfast. Ryan boxed for Ireland at the 2025 European U23 Championships & 2024 World Youth Championships. Jon is the reigning Ulster Elite champ, and was the 2025 National Elite champ at 71kg.

Former World Youth medalist, Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin) will take on Offaly’s Brian Kennedy following his 5-0 win over reigning Intermediate champion, Rasheed Momoh (Castlebar BC, Mayo). And the heavyweight semi final will be between Wayne Rafferty of Dublin Docklands and Paris Olympian and reigning Elite champ, Jack Marley.

The Elite Championships, Ireland’s premier amateur boxing tournament, was first hosted in 1922 at the Abbey Theatre Dublin after an earlier All-Ireland event in 1920, eventually finding a permanent home at the purpose-built National Stadium in 1939. Double Olympian and multiple Commonwealth Games medalist, Michaela Walsh of Holy Family GG Belfast, holds the record for winning the most Elite titles, having won her 13th at the 2025 National Elite Championships.

Tickets

Tickets are available for individual days of boxing throughout these championships, and passes for the entire competition encompassing all days of boxing. Buy tickets here