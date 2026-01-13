Teen Heavyweight Sensation Makes Surprise Pro Move

Teen heavyweight sensation Adam Olaniyan has turned over.

The Tallaght talent has penned a promotional contract with Frank Warren and Queensberry and will debut as early as March 14.

The fact that the Jobstown BC graduate didn’t enter this year’s National Elite Championships started pro whispers, as did his absence from the

Recent U23 European Championships, but today’s news comes as a surprise.

The younger brother of this year’s 80kg Elite finalists, Josh Olaniyan, had always been vocal about his Olympic ambitions and was deemed a

genuine medal hope by those in the know in Irish amateur boxing circles.

With two European and a World gold won at an underage level, the 19-year-old had proved himself one of the best at the glamour weight in his age grade – and he was expected to translate that success into the senior amateur ranks.

The future still looks massively bright for the Dub, it just won’t play out with a vest on.

It’s understood Brian Peters, the man behind the success of Bernard Dunne and Katie Taylor, amongst many more, will guide Irish boxing’s latest pro big man. Who will train him remains to be seen, but Andy Lee is a massive admirer and has had the Dublin 24 native down to spar Joseph Parker and around the camp.

Matchroom, who have signed Leo Atang, the teen Olyanian, was always mentioned alongside in the amateurs, were initially fancied to win the race to sign the big man, and he personally had American ambitions.

However, he has teamed up with Warren and joins Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary, Steven Cairns and Eoghan Lavin on the list of Irish fighters on Queensberry’s books.

Olaniyan’s move also increases the number of Irish pro heavyweights to three with BUI Celtic Champion Thomas Carty and Daniel Fakoyede already punching for pay.

The heavyweight will debut on Queensberry’s March 14 3 Arena bill that will also host a debut for Bobbi Flood and is topped by Cacace’s WBA world title fight with Jazza Dickens and O’Leary’s IBO bout with Mark Chamberlian.