Respectful Rivals Cacace and Dickens Promise Paddy’s Weekend War at Dublin Launch

All attention turned to Dublin Docklands this afternoon as fighters and gathered at the Gibson Hotel to outline the stakes ahead of a stacked Paddy’s Weekend show, headlined by Anthony Cacace’s world title clash with Jazza Dickens.

At the top of the bill, Belfast’s Anthony ‘The Apache’ Cacace struck a composed tone as he spoke about his personal goals and what the bout means for his career and legacy.

“It’s like a dream for me to become a two-time world champion” said Cacace. “I want to go down with the names like Carl Frampton and Katie Taylor, I want to be a big name and go down in history.”

The former IBF and IBO world champion also spoke warmly of Dickens, praising his career longevity and willingness to test himself against tough opposition over the years.

“I respect Jazza, he’s a good fighter and a good lad” he added. “I’ve been watching him Jazza for a long time, I’ve been a supporter of his. It’s a pleasure to share the ring with him… a great champion who fought all the great guys in Britain and Ireland throughout the years.”

Dickens held the same sentiment, speaking warmly about Ireland and Irish boxing, describing Dublin as a second home away from Liverpool.

“The respect is unbelievable. I feel very grateful, it feels like a homecoming to me… its great to see Ireland thriving again and to see big boxing back, I’m very proud of the city, I’d class it as a second home” said Dickens

When discussion turned from reflection towards the reality of the fight, Cacace’s tone sharpened, describing the bout as the toughest test of his career, insisting he’s prepared to go to the deepest waters if required.

“This is easily going to be my hardest fight to date…If I have to die in there, I’ll die, and I feel like Jazza is exactly the same and that makes for an absolute war, we’re going to give you all a night to remember” he said.

With bookmakers viewing Dickens as the underdog in the fight, the Liverpudlian was quick to dismiss the talk, insisting that belief and respect for his opponent has always mattered more than odds.

“I don’t make much of the bookies’ odds, I’m always the underdog” he said. “In the bookies’ eyes might be, but in my mind I’m not, that’s all that matters…I’m not going to go ego-first and go disrespect this man, I’m going to go and train my hardest to do what I can and come out the victor… but I know it’s going to be a tough night”