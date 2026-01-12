Jamie Conlan: Waterfront Hall Deal Will Power Belfast’s Boxing Future

Jamie Conlan says a lasting tie-up with the Waterfront will keep Conlan Boxing’s talent pipeline flowing.

The Belfast venue last week confirmed a new partnership with the Jamie Conlan-led promotional outfit.

Conlan Boxing will host three televised events in the city centre arena starting with a Hammer Boxing co promotion, which will be topped by a Commonwealth title fight between Conor Quinn and Jake Dodd on February 27.

Thinking outside the squared circle, the event will include a live Q&A with Jamie Conlan, a documentary screening in the Studio, and a range of interactive fan experiences. However, it’s between the ropes that matters most, and the link-up will play an important part in that, says Conlan.

The Director of Conlan Boxing, said: “Waterfront Hall has a special place in Belfast boxing history and played an important role in my career. Having fought there towards the end of my time as a professional, returning in management capacity in order to help develop our local fighters, is a real thrill.

“Conlan Sports is committed to continuing Northern Ireland’s boxing legacy. That’s why we’ve called the event ‘new dawn’ – we want these fights to be part of the journey for our next generation of elite fighters as they progress to championship level. Waterfront Hall will be a fitting stage on which we will spotlight our brightest future boxing talent.

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, commented: “We are delighted to help play our part in realising great ambitions for Belfast following its recent designation as the European City of Sport in 2026 by underlining the city’s rich sporting heritage and promoting its growing reputation for delivering world-class events.

“This brand-new partnership with Conlan Sports is about more than boxing events, it’s about legacy. Waterfront Hall has a proven track record of nurturing talented youngsters who go on to achieve great things, and we are proud to play a role in building the next pipeline of champions. The size and scale of our venue is perfectly placed to give these champions of the future a capacity crowd experience like no other.”