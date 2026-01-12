No King Kong Yet: Murphy Told to Chase Spider Kelly History Before Carroll Clash

Colm Murphy will keep his immediate focus on emulating Spider and not fighting King Kong assures Mark Dunlop.



‘Posh Boy’ has been handed the chance to start 2026 with the loudest of bangs after adding an IBO title fight with former World title challenger Jono Carroll to his busy schedule.



The March 14 3Arena clash comes less than two months after the 25-year-old fights Saleh Kassim for the vacant featherweight Commonwealth title at Mossley Mill.



Dubliner Carroll represents a massive scalp and a Queensberry contract could be on the line for Murphy down by the Dublin Docks, but MHD boss, Dunlop, points out there is a vital job to be done first.



The Belfast boxer can add the Commonwealth title to his impressive collection of straps and become the first Irish rainbow belt holder at featherweight since the legendary Spider Kelly, who won it by defeating Sammy McCarthy in 1955.



“Colm Murphy aims to become the first person from Northern Ireland to win the featherweight Commonwealth Championship since 1955. That’s 70 years from the great Spider Kelly had his arm raised, so it’s exciting times,” Dunlop said online.

“Then the news has obviously just dropped that Colm will then roll on down to Dublin, move up a weight to super featherweight and fight John O’Carroll for the IBO Super Featherweight Championship. First, we have to pass this hurdle, so all eyes will be on Saturday, the 31st of January.”



Once the title fight is out of the way and if Murphy improves a collection of trinkets that includes Irish and BUI Celtic titles, it will be all eyes on a career-changing clash with Carroll.

“After will focus on promoting Colm’s fight in Dublin, which, believe me, will be a barnstormer. And again, big thanks to John O’Carroll, whom I’ve known a long, long time. He’s a great kid, and good luck with him and his camp and all that. But come March 14th, we’ll be taking that title home as well.”