LIVE UPDATES – All Eyez on Brussels 2 – Five Irish Boxers in Belgium

As the name of the card suggests, all eyes will be on Brussels tonight as five Irish boxers take to the ring in the Belgian capital.

There is plenty to sink our teeth into on the bill topped by Anass Messauodi v Keane McMahon which also features Ryan O’Rourke, Tony Browne, John Cooney, and debutant Christian Preston.

Irish-Boxing.com will be ringside, virtually, at the Claridge Events Centre and will be providing round-by-round updates on the pay-per-view card.

The card is available on Facebook pay-per-view at a cost of €7.99.

5:34pm – Yes, Cooney coming to the ring looking to move to 5-0.

5:32pm – Welch gets the second round stoppage and NOW it’s time for Cooney-Turco (going by the running order).

5:27pm – Brighton’s Tommy Welch in a Joker mask waving two Union Jacks and walking into the ring to Gary Glitter’s Rock and Roll (Part 2). Okay.

5:21pm – Nope, it’s heavyweight. Mistake from the MC! Cooney-Turco coming up later.

5:19pm – In a change to the running order, John Cooney v Angelo Turco is up now. Six rounds at super feather. Turco gave Niall O’Connor a good fight back in March so it should be tough for Cooney.

5:18pm – Fast start for Christian Preston.

You picture your dream debut! Can it get any better than this?@CPrestonBoxing picks up the win with a 1st round stoppage. Fight over inside 15 seconds#AllEyezOnBrussels2 pic.twitter.com/a3eve5F8vC — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) June 19, 2021

5:10pm – Did a bit of checking there. Preston had his man down in four seconds and there was a full ten-count, Sean Turner put his debut opponent down in three seconds and it was waved off moments later back in 2014 so, amazingly, it’s not an Irish record.

4:56pm – Will be a bit of a gap now until Cooney but our old friend Zsoltan Szabo is coming to the ring now for a fight with a Belgian prospect.

4:54pm – Well that was quick. Can’t really take anything from that but fair play to Preston for getting the job done.

Round 1 – Poor David is down inside 5 seconds and it’s all over! KO1 Christian Preston!!!!

4:47pm – Finally live and we’re straight into Christian Preston’s debut. He fights a Polish debutant called David.

4:19pm – Informed by the promoter that the boxing will begin in “about 20 minutes.” You’re not missing anything.

4:10pm – Don’t adjust your laptops, the stream isn’t live yet. Preston is due to be the first fight.

4:08pm – First up is C4 Christian Preston who is hoping to look explosive (boom boom) in his professional debut. It’s been a long time coming for the Dublin welter who has been training in O’Rourke’s Gym as a pro for over a year now. He has had to contend with a late change in opposition and now fights, we’re told, a Polish debutant. More when we get it.

4:00pm – Get the beers and waffles in, we’re ready for some boxing. There are ten fights in total tonight and the five of Irish interest are at the following, approximate, times.

Christian Preston v TBC (4:20pm)

John Cooney v Angelo Turco (5:40pm)

Ryan O’Rourke v WilsonMendes (7:05pm)

Tony Browne v Chico Kwasi (8:15pm)

Anass Messaoudi v Keane McMahon (9:15pm)