Teen Talent Sarah Murphy Promises a ‘Night to Remember’

Sarah Murphy believes fight fans will see a sharper, more dangerous version of her when she steps through the ropes on February 7.

The young starlet makes only her second professional appearance on a JB Promotions Proving Ground bill at Leopardstown Racecourse and goes into the fight full of confidence.

The 19-year-old former underage standout believes she has improved since her National Stadium debut and said the developments will be on display come come Saturday night.

“I’m going out to put on a show,” she said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “My power, my speed – everything has hit a point that hasn’t hit before, and I can’t wait to show it.”

The Kildare native’s first outing was less about chasing a stoppage and more about gaining rounds, experience and showing composure under the bright lights. Now, with one fight under her belt, the focus shifts toward evolution rather than introduction.

Her opponent Katherine Quintana represents a winnable but testing fight the latter of which Murphy welcomes rather than avoids.

“I’ve only seen one fight of hers,” she explained. “I let my team look after the rest. Everything we’ve done in camp, the pads, the sparring, the bag work – it’s all been built around getting the job done on the night.”

Preparation has been relentless. Murphy travelled across the country for high-level sparring, sharing rounds with elite Irish names such as Zara Breslin, Linda Desmond and Christina Desmond. The experience, she says, has raised both her standards and expectations.

“The quality of sparring stepped up massively,” she said. “And this time it’s been another level again, so I feel more than ready.

“I love training. Even on the days you don’t want to go in, you feel amazing after it. The intensity has increased massively and I’m loving it.”

Now 1-0 and chasing a strong start to her first full year in the paid ranks, the former St Brigid star’s message to fans is simple.

“Just be ready. It’s going to be a night to remember.”