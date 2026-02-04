‘I Was Offered One Already’ – Bayo Alabi Closes in on Title Shot

Bayo Alabi believes 2026 could be the year domestic rivalries and titles enter the picture.

The JB Promotions fighter returns to action this weekend for his seventh professional outing. If he emerges victorious on the Breaking Ground bill, there will be talk of all Irish clashes and BUI Celtic tilts.

The Tallaght native is aware that is the case, and while he says he’ll move at his own pace, he is sure 2026 will be his personal strap season.

“Yeah, 100%,” he said when asked by Irish-boxing.com about domestic challenges. “Eventually, we’re going to have to get in the ring together. When the time is right, the time is right — and I reckon the time will be this year.”

“Celtic title, Irish title — whatever titles. Anything with a belt will interest me,” he said.

The Dublin prospect revealed that discussions are already underway behind the scenes, although he remained cautious about revealing too much before official announcements.

“I was offered one already,” he explained. “Me and Jay [Byrne] have spoken about something this year as well, but I don’t want to say too much until it’s announced.”

“It’s been mentioned to me already,” he added. “It probably could even be out in April. It could be a domestic between me and someone — who knows?”

Despite still being early in his professional journey, the Westside graduate’s long-term ambitions stretch far beyond the local scene. The super-featherweight openly speaks about wanting to reach world level rather than settling for modest goals.

“If you’re in this sport and you’re not a journeyman, you should be looking to go all the way,” he said. “You can’t half-do it. You need to be all in.”

For now, however, the focus remains on business this weekend, defeating Jose Manuel Perez, a Mexican with upset potential, and building momentum before any title talk becomes reality.

“We’ve got February 7th here,” he said. “I need to get business done there and then push on for a strong year.”