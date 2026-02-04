Could Tyson Fury Become Bigger Than Ever with Netflix Comeback?

Tyson Fury has already had more comebacks than a horror movie serial killer, and he’s set for another one this year. The Gypsy King is scheduled to fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, in what could be a stepping stone towards bigger competitors or a title shot.

In the Netflix boxing era where there’s even more money to be made, Fury may use this opportunity to build his brand in the entertainment industry, so his legacy lives on after his ultimate retirement.

Fury Set to Make His Comeback on Netflix

Fury has been generating a lot of hype recently in the boxing world, with a lot of footage coming out of his rigorous training camp in Thailand. The 37-year-old has been captured on long endurance runs, doing fast-paced pad work, and taking body blows from various other fighters in the gym he’s been training in. He’s even been indulging in some over-the-top measures, such as carrying and dragging heavy trees through fields.

The Gypsy King is in one of the best places in the world to get the conditioning he needs for a successful comeback, with Thai training camps known to be relentless. Fury is training for a few hours every morning and afternoon, with the rest of the time spent on refuelling and recovery. According to the man himself, he’s feeling incredible and ready to get back in the ring to show the world what it’s been missing.

Could This Be the Perfect Time for Fury to Boost His Brand?

Fury had a successful boxing career, but he clearly regretted retiring. The boxing world is changing with Netflix now broadcasting its own fights, and there’s even greater payouts involved. Fury will have seen the money that Anthony Joshua recently made when he starred on Netflix, and will be wanting to get a piece of the pie himself.

Fury’s return is scheduled to air on Netflix, and it will come with a huge amount of hype. The best thing about this for Fury is that it will bring his face to a brand new fanbase, and if he puts on a show, people will want to see more. This could be used as leverage to boost his brand in other ways and ensure that he can develop a long-lasting legacy that leads to a comfortable retirement.

From starring on Netflix, there are various other ways that Fury can keep his name alive in mainstream entertainment. The online gaming market often offers opportunities for media franchises to spread, and Fury could look into commissioning video slot games with his name attached. There are already some boxing themed games such as Big Bass Boxing Bonus Round, so another one wouldn’t look out of place.

The boxer could also consider the idea of getting some more branded partnerships or releasing his own products. These could have his face on and ensure that people know the heavyweight long into the future. On top of that, more episodes of his reality television series could also add to his fame.

This Netflix comeback is a major opportunity for Fury, and it would make sense for him to take advantage of it. As well as getting his name into other areas of entertainment, he should go on to fight bigger names in the boxing scene.