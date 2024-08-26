The Most Famous Boxing Bets in History

Boxing bets have a rich history, filled with legendary wagers that have captivated fans and gamblers alike. From underdog victories to unexpected knockouts, these famous bets have become an integral part of the sport’s lore.

Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather (2015)

The “Fight of the Century” between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather in 2015 saw unprecedented betting activity, with estimates suggesting around $70 million was wagered in Las Vegas alone. Adding to the numbers are the countless bets made at international casinos online, which likely means the total amount wagered on the fight is astronomical.

This bout was one of the most eagerly anticipated in boxing history, pitting two of the sport’s greatest fighters against each other. The hype surrounding the fight was immense, driven by years of speculation, negotiations, and the contrasting styles and personalities of the two boxers.

Mayweather, known for his defensive prowess and undefeated record, entered the ring as the favourite. Pacquiao, with his aggressive style and multiple world titles across different weight classes, was seen as the formidable challenger capable of ending Mayweather’s perfect streak. The anticipation was so high that it set records not just for pay-per-view sales, which exceeded 4.6 million buys, but also for the amount of money bet on the outcome.

The betting landscape was divided, with passionate fan bases on both sides. Mayweather’s supporters were confident in his ability to outbox Pacquiao with his tactical brilliance, while Pacquiao’s fans believed his relentless offence would overwhelm Mayweather. The fight itself, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, lived up to the financial hype, even if some fans felt it didn’t deliver the explosive action they had hoped for.

Mayweather won by unanimous decision. Despite the clear result, the betting community remained abuzz with discussions about the fight’s dynamics and the substantial sums of money that changed hands.

Floyd Mayweather’s Self-Bets

Floyd Mayweather is notorious for placing large bets on himself during his own fights. Known for his undefeated record and flamboyant lifestyle, Mayweather’s confidence extends beyond the ring and into the world of high-stakes gambling.

For instance, before his highly publicised fight with Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather reportedly tried to bet $400,000 on himself to win by knockout. Although the sportsbook he approached declined to take the bet due to concerns about a conflict of interest, the story highlights Mayweather’s unwavering self-belief and the intertwining of gambling and his boxing persona.

Mayweather’s betting habits are not limited to his own fights. He has been known to place substantial wagers on various sporting events, often sharing his betting slips on social media to flaunt his winnings. This penchant for gambling has become a significant part of his public image, reinforcing his nickname “Money” Mayweather. His self-bets, in particular, add an extra layer of intrigue to his fights, as fans and bettors alike speculate on whether his confidence will pay off.

Mike Tyson vs. Buster Douglas (1990)

Perhaps one of the most famous upsets in boxing history, Buster Douglas’s defeat of Mike Tyson in 1990 was a massive shock to the boxing world and bettors alike. At the time, Tyson was considered invincible, holding an undefeated record and the title of undisputed heavyweight champion. He was a 42-1 favourite, and most experts and fans expected him to make quick work of Douglas, who was seen as just another stepping stone in Tyson’s illustrious career.

Leading up to the fight, Tyson’s dominance in the ring was unparalleled. He had a fearsome reputation for knocking out opponents in the early rounds, and his aura of invincibility was almost palpable.

In contrast, Douglas was relatively unknown and had experienced a series of personal challenges, including the recent death of his mother. These factors contributed to the overwhelming odds stacked against him.

However, on the night of the fight, Douglas delivered a performance that defied all expectations. From the opening bell, he demonstrated remarkable skill, resilience, and determination. He utilised his reach advantage and jab effectively, keeping Tyson at bay and landing significant punches. As the rounds progressed, it became clear that Douglas was not intimidated by Tyson’s fearsome reputation.

The pivotal moment came in the tenth round when Douglas unleashed a powerful combination that sent Tyson to the canvas for the first time in his career. Tyson struggled to find his mouthpiece and failed to beat the count, resulting in a stunning knockout victory for Douglas. The boxing world was left in disbelief, and the betting community was turned upside down.

One bettor famously won $57,000 off a $1,500 bet on Douglas, exemplifying the monumental upset. The fight is often cited as a reminder of the unpredictability of sports and the risks of betting on “sure things.”

The Sonny Liston vs. Muhammad Ali Rematch (1965)

The rematch between Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali (then Cassius Clay) was surrounded by controversy and massive betting activity, making it one of the most talked-about events in boxing history. Ali, who had shocked the world by defeating Liston in their first encounter, entered the rematch as an underdog in the eyes of many. Despite his previous victory, scepticism about Ali’s abilities persisted, and the betting odds reflected this uncertainty.

Leading up to the fight, rumours of mob involvement began to circulate, casting a shadow over the event. Liston, who had connections to organised crime, was suspected of being influenced by external pressures. The mysterious circumstances of the fight itself compounded these allegations.

In the first round, Ali landed what appeared to be a relatively light punch, later dubbed the “phantom punch,” which sent Liston to the canvas. Liston’s subsequent failure to rise before the count sparked immediate controversy and disbelief among spectators and bettors alike.

Theories about the fight being fixed quickly gained traction. Some speculated that Liston had taken a dive to settle debts or to avoid retribution from the mob. Others believed that Liston, fearing for his safety, had intentionally lost the fight. The unusual nature of the knockout and Liston’s lacklustre performance only added fuel to these conspiracy theories.

The betting activity surrounding the rematch was intense, with significant sums of money wagered on both fighters. The unexpected outcome left many bettors stunned and led to widespread speculation about the integrity of the fight. The controversy did not end with the final bell; it lingered for years, with debates about what truly happened in the ring continuing to this day.