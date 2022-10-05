Team Magnesi promise to deliver Cacace rematch after ‘shameful theft’

Team Michael Magnesi want to get justice for what they call a ‘robbery’ in a rematch with Anthony Cacace.

The Belfast fighter ended the Italian’s IBO world title reign with a 116-112, 112-116, 111-117 points victory in Manchester late last month.

The vast majority agree with the result, with most questioning the card scored against the new title holder. However, Magnesi’s team has been screaming ‘robbery’ and want a chance to right what they believe is a boxing wrong.

“We suffered a theft,” Magnesi’s manager and wife Alessandra Branco.

“Michael gave it his all, and with a broken rib from round two he went on until round 12 whipping Cacace, who ran away for twelve rounds and tied him up continuously,” she adds before questioning the referee and judges.

“Shameful referee, shameful judges, they stole the match from us.”

Branco also claims she will do everything within her power to bring Cacace to Italy for a rematch.

“I will bring Cacace to Italy, the event will be organized by me. Whatever the title, we will take it back immediately, within a few months. We will organize a challenge in Italy to take back the belt. It will return to his hands, this is a promise.”

Back and forth action between Michael Magnesi and Anthony Cacace! 🔥🥊



But who came out as the IBO World Super Featherweight Champion? 🏆



Watch the full fight highlights on YouTube now ▶️ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 1, 2022

Reflecting on the fight the Lou DiBella guided Magnesi said: “I think I showed much more than my challenger, it is obvious that I did not expect such a verdict. My dream of unifying the world titles of the super feather has not been shattered by bumping into the decisions of the judges. I will start my journey again by regaining the belt that was torn from me.”

Having acquired the belt on such a big platform 33-year-old Cacace has options. There super featherweight world title landscape is mid a dramatic change after Shakur Stevenson vacated his two straps and Joe Cordina pulled out of his IBF defence with a hand injury. The Belfast fighter is in a good position to take advantage. He also has a mandatory British title challenger in Alex Dilmaghani which could be an option.

Such was the manner in which he won the IBO title, there wouldn’t be many calling for a Magnesi rematch and Cacace would be advised against traveling to Italy to take on a team feeling so disgruntled. However, if a lucrative offer was made and the fight was to take place on neutral ground, he may consider a repeat whilst waiting to see whose hands the world titles end up in.