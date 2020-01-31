Next stop Taylor – Serrano warms up for mega spring showdown with KO win

Amanda Serrano warmed up for her ‘Superbowl’ fight with Katie Taylor with an impressive victory on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade and Luke Keeler’s world title fight.

Having seen an MMA bout fall through the Puerto Rican took a fight with Simone de Silva at notice as short as six days.

The record holding seven weight world champion proceeded to make relative short work of the Brazilian in the early hours of Friday morning Irish time at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida.

The Brooklyn based Lou DiBella fighter had her opponent down in the second before taking her out to register career stoppage number 28.

The Puerto Rican was aggressive from the off and produced a high volume of power punches. It look at matter of time from midway through the open stanza and the Brazilian showed bravery to reach the third. Serrano ended the contest when during the third she stunned her foe with a straight left before following up with hooks and forcing the referee to step in.

3rd rd TKO! My opponent was strong & game but I didn’t come to carry another one. She was down in the 2nd & over in the 3rd. Catch it on @dazn_usa pic.twitter.com/GpPuUWThld — Amanda Serrano 🇵🇷 (@Serranosisters) January 31, 2020

The win now tees up a Spring showdown with Irish icon and undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has this week confirmed it’s all but a done deal and a deal should be finalized in the coming days.

April seems cemented as the month the bout will play out, but both London and New York are being muted as possible venues.

If the ‘biggest fight in female boxing’ does take place in New York it will be the first female fight to top the legendary fight venue that is Madison Square Garden. It seems DAZN are keen for New York to be the host venue.

However, London and the O2 remains an option and if the fight was to take place in the English capital Sky Sports would look to make it a PPV broadcast.

That would make it the first female fight to top a Pay Per View card.

It’s understood Matchroom and Team Taylor have been keen to test the PPV market in 2020 even just for the history element, but Delfine Persoon was seen as the fight to explore that option.

The rematch with the Belgian was the preferred Summer option, but with Persoon looking to qualify for the Olympics it looks like Cecila Braekhaus first and then possibly the former WBC world champ.