Agyarko plans greatest career win on The Greatest’s card

Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] is ready to overcome the greatest challenge of his career on a card topped by ‘one of the greatest of all time’ later this month.

The Belfast light middleweight populates the Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] topped, Matchroom promoted, DAZN broadcast card when he fights Peter Dobson [16(9)-0] at Wembley Arena on October 29.

‘Black Thunder’ claims it’s an honour to share the stage with the Irish legend and one of the best athletes of all time – and notes it’s a well-lit-up stage that can bring eyes to his career.

“It’s an honour to share a card with Katie again, without doubt, these are the cards I should be on,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Sharing a card with an Irish legend, and for me, one of the greatest athletes of all time. is definitely beneficial for my career.”

Looking to put all the names at 154 on notice 👊 @caoimhinagyarko #TaylorCarabajal pic.twitter.com/eJAi6V5NCW — Eubank Jr vs. Benn on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) September 29, 2022

Agyarko believes a win over undefeated American Dobson, will also work wonders for his career progression.

The 32-year-old Bronx native comes to Wembley undefeated in 16 fights, nine of those wins have come by way of knockout, eight against fighters with winning records and two against previously undefeated fighters.

It’s a test, Agyarko admits as much, but that is something that excites rather than concerns him. The 25-year-old believes Dobson provides him with the chance to show off his wares and holds the kind of reputation and record he can take advantage of to further his career.

“I expect him to come and fight. He’s unbeaten so he’s going to want to keep that 0 but I believe I’m the better fighter In every department and I’ll show that on fight night,” he adds.

“These are the types of fights I need, to show me where I’m at and push me on. I think he’s tough, there are certain things he does really well others not so well. He’ll come to fight that’s for sure.”

The fight, which plays out on a card that also hosts Cary Cully’s debut as a Matchroom fighter, will be Agyarko’s first since he teamed up with Joe McNally and Declan O’Rourke of the famous Rotunda Gym in Liverpool.

The Belfast man doesn’t want to go into specifics with regard to the work he is going but he is confident the improvements will be obvious come fight night.

“I’ve been settling very well,” he comments. “I’m loving every minute of it although training is harder than what I’m used to it’ll make me a better fighter, I’ll not tell too much but what Joe and Declan are teaching me in the gym is what I’ve needed to improve on. They’re filling in the gaps that I’ve been missing and hopefully, it’ll all come together on fight night.”