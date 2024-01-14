AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Sunday’s National Elite Championship Quarter Finals

The remaining National U18 Championship quarter-finals will be contested today.

Boxing on day three of the 2024 National U18 Championship will begin at 2.30pm – 15 bouts are down for decision:

60kg   Martin Maughan (Whitechurch) V Jack McNamee (Olympic L)

60kg   Christopher Stapleton (Ballyboughal) V Nojus Samatakus (Portadown)

60kg   Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) V Jerry Connors (Monkstown D)

60kg   Jack Johnston (Marble City) V Danny O’Neill (St John Bosco U)       

48kg  Scott Thompson (Spartans U) V Aaron Keogh (Drimnagh)

48kg   Alfie Jordan (Olympic L)  V Antonio BozkaVya (East Meath)

51kg   Nico Donohue (St Michaels Athy) V Jamie Collins (Drimnagh)

51kg   Daniel Philips (Ratoath)  V Peter Mari (NutgrVove)

54kg   John Connors (Common Quay)  V William Mongan (Drimnagh)

54kg   Saul Browne (Cairn Lodge) V Kai Griffin (Avona)

57kg   John Harty (Portlaoise) V Ryley Doherty (Raphoe)

57kg   Martin McDonagh (Avona) V Jamie Graham (Clonard A)

86kg   John Phoenix (Four Kings) V Denis Muntean (Bracken)

92kg   Thomas Byrne (Edenmore) V Brandon McKelvie (Clonard A)

92+kg Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown) V Michael Donovan (De Courcey)

