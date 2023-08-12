Niggle Puts Paid to Intriguing O’Brien – McGinty Battle

A mouthwatering September showdown between Craig O’Brien and Brett McGinty won’t happen at the National Stadium.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Dublin and Donegal middles had agreed to fight on the Paddy Donovan-topped Elite Sheer Promotions card on September 16.

However, McGinty has revealed he is taking a break to let some niggles heal, so what would have been an intriguing clash of styles is no more.

Speaking online the Ricky Hatton-trained fighter said: “Just a wee update for those asking when my next fight will be folks. Having a bit of a rest and recharge at the minute letting a few injuries I picked up in my last couple of fights recover. Been offered a few fight dates over the summer, but unfortunately, it was too soon so better to leave it until I’m fully ready.”

‘The Iron’ still appears and will fight at the venue where he won the BUI Celtic and Irish titles at middleweight. The bout against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent will O’Brien’s first since he defeated Pavel Albrech in November of last year and just his fourth fight since September 2019.

Dublin fight fans, in particular, will be hoping the likable Pascal Collins-trained fighter gets a run of fights and becomes a fixture on the domestic middleweight scene.

O’Brien’s Celtic Warrior Gym mate Daniel O’Sullivan will also appear of the card, potentially in his last fight before he progresses to domestic action.