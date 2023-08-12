“Let The People Decide” – Molloy makes Donovan comparison following KO1

When it comes to Paddy Donovan, Kieran Molloy has a habit of saying a lot despite appearing to say nothing at all.

The Galway fighter was at it again last Friday night sending a thinly veiled low blow the way of his former amateur rival.

The Oughterard registered an impressive first-round step-up stoppage win over Sam O’Maison at the Feile Fight Night.

The fact that Limerick’s ‘Real Deal’, Donovan took six to take out the British title challenger wasn’t lost on Molloy’s team – and although he didn’t want to make a direct reference to the Limerick southpaw, he found a way to a favorable comparison.

“I’ll let the people decide,” he said when asked by Irish-boxing.com about the starlet’s performances.

“If I look at a fight and it takes someone six rounds to get rid of him and one guy a minute and a half, I’m going with the guy who takes a minute and a half,” he adds through a smile.

Donovan aside, it was still somewhat of a statement win. O’Maison drew in an English title fight down at light welterweight, went six rounds with Matchroom prospect Dalton Smith in a British title fight, and has only recently took to the road.

To take him out in such fashion will certainly help raise the Angel Fernadez-trained fighter’s profile.

“It’s always nice to get a first-round knockout, that’s actually my first one, so it’s one off the bucket list. It’s a great statement from me and it will move me on to bigger and better things.”

Whatever about bigger things there will at least be plenty of things for Molloy fans to look forward to. The 24-year-old plans to be out three more times before the year ends.

“I would like to get in Dublin [on September 16] and they are looking into me headlining in Boston in October, then finish out the year with an Irish title fight in Galway. We’re looking at a couple of venues next week in Galway.”

The pair, who shared the ring in one of the most eagerly anticipated National Elite Finals of recent times, are willing to rematch but have different views as to when it should happen. READ MORE HERE.