Jason Quigley Happy to put ‘Respect’ Back on his Name

Jason Quigley believes he put ‘respect’ back on his name with his performance against Edgar Berlanga.

The Donegal fighter didn’t have his hand raised after the DAZN broadcast super middleweight clash, which played out in June, but his stock did shoot skyward after a solid display against a Matchroom knockout artist.

The Andy Lee trained fighter was frustrated he didn’t win just his second fight back from a lay off but in true Quigley fashion was determined to squeeze every positive he can from the fight.

The fighter who was caught early and stopped in a world title fight with Demetrius Andrade was happy he proved he is world level capable with a solid display.

“As a fighter we get into the ring every time to win and to get that Glory, but that didn’t happen for me in this fight, but you know I came away from this fight with a lot of positives put a bit of respect and a mark back on my name again and showed the world what I’m capable of and how good I really am.

“I wanted to get in there I want to put a bit of respect back on my name. I wanted to show people you know how good I am and how good I can be I’m not finished yet, I’m not the finished article yet I don’t believe that I have reached my full potential or my full Peak yet either.”

The 32-year-old also believes he has kicked open a few doors with the display and expects to confirm a fight of note soon.

“I believe that after my performance in in Madison Square Garden… that the opportunities there now are very good and it won’t be long till till we have news again.”