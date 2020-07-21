Stop a war – Gwynne confident he will win Tennyson battle via KO







WAR!

That’s Gavin Gwynne’s prediction ahead of his vacant British lightweight title fight with James Tennyson [26(23)-3(3)].

The Welsh and Irish fighters face off on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on Saturday August 1, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The former British title challenger has previously admitted he believes Tennyson is one the biggest punchers at the weight in the world, but that power won’t force him to change his style.

The 30-year-old Merthyr Tydfil native is an aggressive come forward fighter and claims that won’t change come Fight Camp.

As a result he predicts in the ring fireworks to go with the pyrotechnics Eddie Hearn has planned for the event.

“This has got a war written all over,” said Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)].

“I don’t like to take a backwards step and I know Tennyson just comes forward. He’s a massive puncher and I’ve got to use my boxing ability,”he adds before reflecting on a failed challenge against Joe Cordina.

“With Joe it was a totally different fight, I had to go forwards, he’s a lot quicker but Tennyson just holds his feet and just likes to bang away.”

Gwynne believes the fact he won’t have to go looking for ‘The Assassin’ will play into his hands to the extent he believes he will register a stoppage win.

“The guys I fight are usually a lot shorter and aren’t as strong as me so I’m the one pushing forward. I think I’m going to stop him late on but I know James is going to be on the front foot and he’s going to be trudging forward trying to take my head clean off. I’m going to show him my boxing ability and show what I can do on my feet. I’ll show him a bit of my power too.

“He’s a really good fighter obviously. He fought for a World Title a couple of years ago. You don’t get to that level without being a great fighter. I just think I’ve got the beating of him, I really do. There’s just something inside me telling me that. Nobody is going to beat me on August 1st.”