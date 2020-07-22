‘That’s a joke’ – Tureano Johnson compares Quigley v Canelo to McGregor v Mayweather







If Jason Quigley is to secure a fight with Canelo Alvarez it will make a joke of the sport of boxing suggests a somewhat disgruntled Tureano Johnson.

Having issued a first career defeat on the Donegal fighter, the 36-year-old, who also holds a win over Eamonn O’Kane, is upset Quigley has been heavily linked with the biggest name in the sport ahead of him.

The tough Bahamian does not doubt the suggestions that his Golden Boy stablemates may fight in September, but claims merit and achievement won’t be the reasons that the popular Irish fighter will find himself in a mega fight.

Indeed, he says if Quigley was to get the fight ahead of him, it would be a win for social media and a defeat for boxing.

“Do I think a fight with Canelo and Jason will happen? This is boxing, anything can happen,” Johnson told Irish-Boxing.com

“You have MMA fighters fighting a boxer in a boxing match! YouTube stars headline a boxing card! If you think that’s a joke, try Jason Quigley vs Canelo Alvarez. In this landscape of boxing, it’s now pushing towards social media following.”

“For a fight like that to happen, it would be about followings and not about boxing and it’s talented fighters.”

There are those that would argue there wouldn’t be a massive difference between the multiple weight world champion opting for Johnson over Quigley.

Granted the Andy Lee trained fighter has suffered defeat to the Caribbean puncher, but some would suggest his amateur pedigree and the fact he has been seen as a future world champion may make him more viable.

Johnson certainly doesn’t think so – and although he is aware there are better opponents and bigger names to be had for the money man, he believes he would be the best of those willing to take the fight at a lower purse for a behind closed doors encounter.

“I’ve been mentioned of an opportunity to fight Canelo, and as many would, I said immediately. Asked would I be reasonable, I said why not?”

“There’s a crisis going on and Canelo is taking less. Unlike Jason and others, I’d fight not for chance, but for the sole purpose to shock the world.”

“I’d give them a battle for as long as it last. And when it’s over, I would be given not just money, but the respect of a world champion.”

“I won’t fight for a chance to lay down and make money, I want to make history.”

World Amateur finalist, Quigley has also stated his desire to shock the world and revealed he would go all out if Golden Boy did make the fight.

Johnson’s comments will certainly irk him, but with it now looking less likely either will take on Alvarez this September as Callum Smith seemingly moves centre stage, Johnson’s comments give further narrative to a rematch.

Quigley’s second September option would be another Mexican cash cow in Jaime Munguia, but if that couldn’t be made a Johnson return may appeal.

The victor of their bruising meeting last summer isn’t particularly keen on renewing hostilities asking “what has he done to prove he deserves a rematch?”

“He’s said it himself that he doesn’t foresee a rematch in the near future.”

“And as for the person who told you that I suggested a possible elimination match with Jason, please tell them to stop lying on me. I have no problem fighting any and all those called to fight Canelo. All! Including Canelo.”