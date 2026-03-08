Statements Not Schooling – Oisin Dunlop isn’t into Banking Rounds

Fights are for statements, schooling is what sparring is for declares Oisin Dunlop.

The teenage prospect has no interest in banking rounds early in his professional career — insisting the real learning is done in the gym, not under the lights.

Ireland’s youngest pro moved to 2-0 with a win over George Rodgers last time out, electing against getting rounds in favour of making a mini statement.

For the 18-year-old, that’s exactly how things should be. Dunlop believes sparring provides all the education a fighter needs, leaving fight night as the place to apply that work and build a name.

“See anyone who says after the fight it was good to get them six rounds and good learning and all — it’s nonsense to me. I think learning is done in the sparring,” the confident kid tells Irish-boxing.com.

‘The Diamond’ says the intensity of his weekly gym work leaves him more than prepared for whatever happens when the bell rings.

“I’ve been sparring the McKenna brothers 12 rounds every week and you can’t get any better learning than that. So in there it’s about using everything you’ve learned in that sparring and taking it right onto the opponent and that’s exactly what I showed there tonight.”

That mindset meant the Belfast talent had no problem pushing for the stoppage against an experienced opponent known for durability.

“I’m buzzing. You couldn’t get better than that there. Like you know what I mean. So the debut, you know, it was getting there was the aim was to keep it long. Shorter guy, keep it long. Him there, he’s more of a runner. He likes to hold, likes to make you look bad. So the game plan with him there was to take his head off his shoulders more or less.”

The approach paid off early in the second round, when Dunlop forced the referee to step in and wave the fight off — a result made more impressive by the renowend durability of the man in the opposite corner.

“Listen, you know, he’s only been stopped twice, 40-odd fights. He’s an experienced guy. So I knew that going in there and stopping a guy like him, huge statement. And again, I went in there, I was able to do it, and you know, thankfully.”