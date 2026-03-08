Wexford Whispers – David Kennedy Shares Sunny Southeast Show Secert

David Kennedy may have tried to play it down, but the Gorey fighter has added fuel to talk of a potential Wexford show later this year.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com after his recent victory in Donegal, the southeast prospect revealed he has “heard whispers” about a possible card in the county — and it’s safe to say the idea appeals to him.

“I’ve heard whispers,” he said when asked directly about the possibility of a Wexford event. “There’s going to be a show in Wexford late summer. Now look at — it’s whispers. So keep the fingers crossed.”

Pressed on what it would mean to box at home, Kennedy didn’t hesitate to say how good it would be for him and for fellow Wexford pros Dean Walsh and Dean Furlong.

“It’d be unbelievable. For me and Dean Walsh and Dean Furlong… the crowd alone for it would be unbelievable.”

The support he referenced is already travelling in numbers. the Jonathan Lewis trained light heavyweight revealed that fans made the five-hour trip to Donegal to get behind him on his return to the ring — a gesture he clearly appreciates.

“It’s very good. Very grateful,” he said. “Look at it, it’s just a great town. I’m from Gorey, come to Wexford, Wexford all over — we follow, we see a person doing well, we get behind them. That’s it. It’s great.”

February’s win marked his first fight back after a 10-month spell out of the ring, and he admitted there was plenty of pent-up energy to release.

“I probably took a shot or two,” he said. “But look at it — I was out of the ring for 10 months. I was eager to get going again. Maybe a little bit too eager at times. I stuck behind the jab, listened to the corner. We came through fine — on to the next one.”

“I believe in myself. I believe I can do what the coaches believe. You see what you do in the gym. So we just go in and never mind about him. We do our own.”

Kennedy’s opponent shipped a lot of punishment and on more than one occasion it appeared the referee may intervene, only for him to find a way to survive.

“He was unbelievably tough,” he adds when asked if he’d let the fighter off the hook on a number of accassions, giving credit where credit was due.