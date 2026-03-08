“I’ll Fight Anybody” – Jason Myers Eyes Titles After First Six-Round Test

Jason Myers insists he will fight anyone as he begins to look toward title opportunities following his fifth professional victory.

The cruiserweight prospect secured his first six-round win in Donegal late last month and doubled down on title talk.

The big-hitting Galway native with plenty of high-end underage amateur experience feels ready for the next level.

The Jonathan Lewin-trained boxer will have a problem finding a domestic rival, as the only active Irish cruiser, Podge Collins is working his way down to light heavyweight.

Although, ‘Hands of Stone’ is willing to leave who he fights for the team, he just wants to prove himself the best in the coutnry.

“I do want to be number one,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“But I’m not targeting anybody to be honest with you. Anybody that wants to fight, I’ll fight.”

“This is the fight game and this is what we’re here for,” he added.

“There’s no point hiding or talking about lads. I’ll fight anybody, simple as that.”

“And if there’s a title on the line that makes it even better.”

While championship ambitions are clear, Myers remains realistic about the development process and acknowledges he may benefit from further experience before stepping into major domestic contests.

That recent bout marked his first scheduled six-rounder, a distance he handled comfortably but one he would like to revisit before jumping further.

“Maybe get one more six or even an eight next,” he said.

“I don’t mind whatever the team thinks. My team won’t put me in the wrong direction.”

“I feel ready and whatever happens after that, I’ll be ready.”

Regardless of what is next the prospect believes he is beginning to grow into the professional game.

“I feel like I’m starting to get mature, especially the fifth fight being a six-rounder. So I’m starting to feel mature to the game now.”