Spiralling Upward – Dean Walsh Eyes Irish Title as He Continues His Climb in Spain

The professional stairwell may be more spiral than straight — filled with twists, setbacks, and steps that don’t always lead directly upward — but Dean Walsh is still climbing with purpose.

The highly decorated amateur, who was once a fixture on Irish national teams and medalled at European level, is determined to rise through the pro ranks one fight and one step at a time.

That rise continues in Alicante, Spain this weekend after an unexpected detour saw his planned fight in Galway fall through.

Still, the Wexford talent remains firmly focused on his ultimate destination. Each bout is a stepping stone, and he’s confident that by this time next year, he’ll have reached Irish title level and be ready to look even further afield.

“My team have plans for me: step up every time,” Walsh told Irish-boxing.com. “And hopefully this time next year, I’ll be Irish champion and move onto the European scene.”

The 13 time Irish champion had been working toward his Galway date and a first outdoor fight, only for the show to be cancelled just weeks before the scheduled fight date.

However, rather than waste the preparation, Walsh found an alternative and he shares a card with teammates Tiana Schroeder and headliner Dean Gonzalez Furlong this Saturday in Spain.

“We’d been working towards Galway, but had camp planned for sparring this week, so came over and got straight into it,” he explained. “My teammate Tiana is fighting over here Saturday night and my team worked hard to get this fight. With the help of my father, club, and sponsors, we got a slot on the show,” he adds before discussing the Galway fall through further.

“Obviously my initial reaction mentally was I was down about it,” he said. “But we just kept knocking on a few doors, kept training hard. Being around the team I have kept me mentally and physically ready. We know each other on a personal level now as much as training partners — we’re like family. There are lots of downs in this game, but it’s worth it in the end.”

Billy Walsh’s nephew is determined to make the most of the late notice opportunity.

“I’m very happy to get this fight to showcase my skill and what I’ve been learning in the gym,” he said. “There’s nothing worse than a camp without a fight. So I’m very happy.”

The 30-year-old ducks through the ropes for a third time as a pro in sunny surrounds on Saturday and promises a second knockout win.

“I’m expecting the best version of my opponent, and I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table,” he said. “I’m going to knock him out. I’m very fit, and I’m adapting to all styles. I’m ready for any style.”

Before stepping into the ring, the ever-grounded Jommy Payne mentored fighter made sure to acknowledge those around him who’ve helped him on the journey so far.

“Shoutout to my teammate Tiana and Dean who are also on the show. Two great people inside and outside the ring,” he said. “Hopefully we can bring big-time boxing to Wexford soon. And shoutout to Peak Fitness Boxing Academy as well for everything.”