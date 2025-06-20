Knock Knock – Step Up Knock Moves Glen Lynch Closer to Title Shot

He knows it may not swing open immediately, but Glen Lynch is ready to start knocking on the domestic title door — and he plans to make his first knock in Belfast this weekend.

The improving Dublin prospect makes his Belfast debut on Saturday night on a JB Promotions card at The Devenish, and does so in solid company, taking on one of the most experienced journeymen on the circuit, Jordan Grannum.

Lynch views the bout as more than just a chance to stay active — it’s a meaningful step forward, his first six-rounder and a performance he hopes will edge him closer to title contention.

“All my consideration is on Saturday night for now,” Lynch told Irish-boxing.com. “But going forward I want to make my mark and start knocking at the door for titles — maybe one or two more after this one.”

The 26-year-old is aware that Grannum won’t give up anything easy. The London veteran has shared the ring with a who’s who of British and Irish prospects and rarely gets stopped. Still, the Crumlin-trained Dub believes it’s the perfect next challenge for him.

“I expect him to be very crafty with the amount of experience he has with top prospects,” he said. “He’s been in with some big names, so it’s a good stepping stone for me as it’s my first six-rounder.”

“Jordan is stopped very rarely, so it’s just about looking as good and as comfortable as possible and being in control of the fight in my eyes. I don’t concentrate too much on a stoppage — but if I see the opening, I’ll take the chances. Rounds banked are valuable in this game,” adds the busy pro.

“The activity has been good, even though there have been a few bumps in the road with shows being cancelled and put back,” he explained. “But it is pro boxing.”

This weekend offers Lynch a new kind of experience — his first fight in Belfast — and he’s looking forward to making noise both in the ring and from the crowd he’s bringing up from the capital.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to making my first appearance in Belfast,” he said. “I’m bringing a Dublin crowd with me. I’m sure it will be a good night of boxing. Thanks to Jay Byrne for having me on another one of his shows.”