Back to Business – Joe Mooney Returns with Eyes on Momentum and More

It’s back to in-ring business for Joe Mooney this weekend.

Having fought twice last year, the Dub hasn’t seen action in 2025. That changes when he trades leather with Joe Hardy at the Leisure Centre, Alfreton, on Saturday.

It’s the Esker BC graduates’ third pro bout, but it marks the beginning of what he hopes will be a much more active and focused chapter in his career.

“I just had some other things going on that needed to be sorted out before,” Mooney told Irish-boxing.com. “But it feels great to be back out. Staying active is what I wanted, so it’s good to be back getting to that.”

“I’m not really sure what to expect — I’ll have to see on the night,” he said. “But I’m aiming for a good performance and, most importantly, a win.”

This weekend’s outing is about more than just blowing off the cobwebs. It’s the first step in a plan to rebuild momentum and set the stage for a meaningful push in the near future. Mooney hopes to box two or three more times before the year is out — and he’s open to whatever opportunities follow.

“Ideally, I’d like to get out another 2–3 times by the end of the year and push for something bigger in the new year,” he said. “That’s the plan — we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”