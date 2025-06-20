INTRODUCING – Eoghan Ward

It wasn’t a case of the vest didn’t fit when it comes to Eoghan Ward.

The Dubliner never even had a desire to try it on.

Ward becomes an out-of-the-blue addition to the pro ranks when he ducks through the ropes on a Dean Gonzalez Furlong-topped bill in Alicante on Saturday night.

Not many, outside of those who have heard sparring stories, will be aware of what to expect from the 25-year-old because Saturday’s clash with David Prybylskiis is effectively his first boxing bout.

The 25-year-old never boxed as an amateur. Although loving combat, it’s just something that never appealed.

“I feel like now is the time to turn Pro,” he begins when explaining how he ended up as a debutant. “I’m 25 and want to progress with a boxing career.

“I never had an interest in fighting amateur,” he adds.

“I started in kick boxing when I was 17 and I did that along with small bits of MMA and BJJ unit COVID. In 2021 I found O’Rourke’s Gym and decided I wanted to become a professional boxer.”

He has done his schooling in the intimate Inchicore setting under the guidance of Steven O’Rourke and is ready to graduate in the sunny surrounds of Spain on a bill that holds Irish interest via Gonzalez-Furlong, Dean Walsh and Waterford-based Canadian-Mexican Tiana Schroeder.

“I’m very excited to join the pro ranks this weekend. I’m excited to start building my career,” he comments.



True to his unique entrance to the sport, Ward’s road map remains somewhat unclear. He’s happy to compete for now and see where the journey takes him.

“Right now I want to try and get a couple of fights this year, as for long-term goals, who knows what the future holds.”