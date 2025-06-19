Dean Gonzalez Furlong Balancing Continental Rise with Domestic Ambitions

Dean Gonzalez Furlong is enjoying basking in the Spanish spotlight, but can still see silverware glistening at home.

The Irish fighter returns to centre stage when he takes to the ring at the IFA in Alicante on Saturday.

The fight continues a run of main event appearances that’s helped fast-track his development and exposure.

Yet while he’s reaping the rewards of big billing in his place of residence, the Wexford man isn’t losing sight of domestic goals and holds particular interest in the BUI Celtic title.

Indeed, the 22-year-old is confident he is closing in on a tilt.

“I’m keeping an eye on both to be honest,” he comments when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “Fighting out in Spain has opened doors, but there’s definitely unfinished business at home. The BUI Celtic title is something I’d love to go for and I feel I’m ready for it soon.”

Before any title talk becomes reality, Furlong will look to impress again this weekend, despite a late opponent change.

“My original opponent has pulled out, but we have someone else stepping in to fill the spot,” he said. “We are looking to, as always, put on a performance and come out with a strong victory.”

Performing is something the all-action fighter has embraced. The main stage seems to suit him.

“It’s a great feeling having the show revolve around you,” he said. “It makes it more exciting, it pushes me to perform and give the crowd a fight worth watching.

“We’ve had these three great opportunities to headline and we just couldn’t turn them down – especially this early in my career, where it’s about building and getting my name out there.”

That momentum has brought significant benefits, particularly in helping the fighter improve.

“The biggest benefit is staying ready. You’re not starting from scratch every camp, so your body doesn’t take the same toll. You’re sharper, more focused and constantly improving,” he adds before discussing the move to six rounds last time out.

“I felt fine, really comfortable. It wasn’t a big jump for me. I stayed composed, kept my pace and felt strong all the way through.”