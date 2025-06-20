Next Stop Title – John Boyd Ready to Fuel the Hype Train

John Boyd steps into the ring at the Devenish this Saturday knowing exactly what’s on the line – not a title just yet, but the final hurdle before one.

The Belfast fighter features on JB Promotions’ latest offering and believes victory secures him a shot at the BUI Celtic title later this year.

The Dee Walsh-trained prospect has impressed since turning over, and that aligned with a relatively fast start puts him in contention for the pretty belt.

An October tilt has been rumoured and if it comes to fruition, Boyd says he’ll be ready.

“Once I get through Saturday night, I think it’ll be a Celtic title next,” Boyd told Irish-boxing.com. “I don’t mind who the opponent is – as long as I’m fighting for a belt.”

The Southpaw was originally scheduled to face Seanie Murray in an all-Irish clash, but shares the ring with Conor Meanwell instead.

“Murray pulled out a few weeks ago – don’t know the reason behind it, never asked,” he said. “I just told Jay [Byrne] to let me know when he got me a new opponent. I was disappointed at first, but this is what happens in boxing. I don’t focus too much on opponents – I just focus on myself.”

That focus has been sharpened in camp, where Boyd prepared for eight rounds even though he’ll box six this weekend. He’s also been working to settle fully into the pro style, something he feels is beginning to click.

“I’m expecting a tough six rounds,” he said. “I’ve been preparing for an eight-rounder this camp so my conditioning is flying at the minute, and I’ve been adopting more to the professional style.”