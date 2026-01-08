Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Spike O’Sullivan Targets Massive 2026 after advice from ‘Good Friend’ Chris Eubank

Spike O’Sullivan goes into 2026 with words of encouragement from Chris Eubank ringing in his ear and a world champion New Year’s resolution.

The 41-year-old says he isn’t retiring from the sport and has targeted a coveted world title victory.

The popular Cork puncher fought for just the second time in three years on a National Stadium-hosted Jay Byrne bill in October of last year.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter left the ring with a 32nd career win and his arm in a sling after suffering an injury. The extent of the arm ailment prompted some to suggest the fight may have acted as a farewell bout. However, O’Sullivan points out that isn’t the case and revealed he has big plans for his 2026.

Writing in his popular Irish Examiner column, Spike said:

“I’ve never been a great man for rest but getting back to my absolute best after what ended up being a pretty intrusive surgery in early November is really important to me. So I’ve followed doctor’s orders all the way.

“The op followed my first win for over four years, a victory achieved with one bicep fully detached from the bone.  That last part should tell everyone how desperate I am to continue my journey in the ring.

“I’ll turn 42 in 2026 but I go into it fully believing this can be the year I become a world champion. I have chatted plenty about this with my great friend, Chris Eubank Sr., but boxing is a business and it’s still my business.”

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

