Spike O’Sullivan Targets Massive 2026 after advice from ‘Good Friend’ Chris Eubank

Spike O’Sullivan goes into 2026 with words of encouragement from Chris Eubank ringing in his ear and a world champion New Year’s resolution.

The 41-year-old says he isn’t retiring from the sport and has targeted a coveted world title victory.

The popular Cork puncher fought for just the second time in three years on a National Stadium-hosted Jay Byrne bill in October of last year.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter left the ring with a 32nd career win and his arm in a sling after suffering an injury. The extent of the arm ailment prompted some to suggest the fight may have acted as a farewell bout. However, O’Sullivan points out that isn’t the case and revealed he has big plans for his 2026.

Writing in his popular Irish Examiner column, Spike said:

“I’ve never been a great man for rest but getting back to my absolute best after what ended up being a pretty intrusive surgery in early November is really important to me. So I’ve followed doctor’s orders all the way.

“The op followed my first win for over four years, a victory achieved with one bicep fully detached from the bone. That last part should tell everyone how desperate I am to continue my journey in the ring.

“I’ll turn 42 in 2026 but I go into it fully believing this can be the year I become a world champion. I have chatted plenty about this with my great friend, Chris Eubank Sr., but boxing is a business and it’s still my business.”