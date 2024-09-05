Anthony Cacace’s singing and acting skills on display in BLOCKBUSTER promo

Anthony Cacace has well and truly been thrust into the spotlight.

A fighter, who at one stage felt he may never be afforded the chance to dine and shine at the top table has reached a level where he is a key part to one of boxing’s biggest, best and most expensive promos.

‘The Apache’ joined the likes of Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubios in a short film made for the massive September 21 Wembley Stadium hosted fight night topped by the aforementioned heavyweights.

Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh enlisted the services of the critically acclaimed Brit director Guy Ritchie for his latest promo – and ‘The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’ director went big!

Cacace, who puts his IBF super featherweight world title on the line against Josh Warrington on the bill, played his part.

The Belfast man looks to have survived a car crash before escaping bad guys to fight at the famous stadium.

Watch for yourself below: